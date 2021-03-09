Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,754,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.32. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,572. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

