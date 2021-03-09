Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $5.81 on Monday, reaching $327.17. 9,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.59 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,828 shares of company stock valued at $28,228,674. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.