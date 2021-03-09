Pundi X Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $480.42 million and approximately $85.50 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.22 or 0.00790090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00029821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,949,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.