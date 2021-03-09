PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $386.00

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 386 ($5.04), but opened at GBX 368 ($4.81). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 394.50 ($5.15), with a volume of 83,361 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRTC shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 321.70.

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

