Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Issued By Northcoast Research

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PROG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PROG’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NYSE PRG opened at $46.85 on Monday. PROG has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

