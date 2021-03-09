Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for (GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Issued By Desjardins

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for (GRT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

(GRT.TO) has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

