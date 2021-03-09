Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lowered by Analyst

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

ANAB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

ANAB stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $533.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74).

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $7,157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

