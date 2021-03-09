Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Heritage Insurance in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $315.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

