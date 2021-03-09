Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lowered by Analyst

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $29.79 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at $1,315,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

