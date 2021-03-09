Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $7,322,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.