Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRM. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $33.08 on Monday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,452,000 after buying an additional 3,528,678 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after buying an additional 1,248,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,688 in the last 90 days.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

