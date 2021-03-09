Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issued By Truist Securiti

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

NYSE:PEB opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.