Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Veeva Systems Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $241.17 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.70, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 387 shares in the company, valued at $102,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,076,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

