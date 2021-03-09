Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NYSE:ANF opened at $32.32 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

