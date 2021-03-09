Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Issued By KeyCorp

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Shares of ETR opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

