Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BrightView Holdings, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BrightView in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BV stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BrightView has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BrightView by 373.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 28.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BrightView by 98.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BrightView by 34.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.