Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Cut by B. Riley

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Global Ship Lease in a report released on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $12.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

