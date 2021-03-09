Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Boosted by Wedbush

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Magenta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $12.04 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $584.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

