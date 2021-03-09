Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of BHR opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,935 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 230,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

