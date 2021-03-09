Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.18)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $950-954 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.39 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.59.

NYSE:XM traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,457. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

