Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NX opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $210,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,505 shares in the company, valued at $873,321.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,444 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

