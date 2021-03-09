Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.74

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 8452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NX shares. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $892.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In related news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 25,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $578,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 23,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $584,223.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 251,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,444. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 64.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 419,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 97.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after acquiring an additional 165,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after acquiring an additional 136,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 128,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

