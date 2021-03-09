Quantum Resistant Ledger One Day Volume Reaches $81,555.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $23.55 million and $81,555.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,153.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.54 or 0.03372891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.69 or 0.00366897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.27 or 0.00988435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.17 or 0.00408421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.43 or 0.00346117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00249034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,462,588 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

