Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares during the quarter. Radware comprises 1.4% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Radware were worth $52,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Radware by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Radware by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Radware by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Radware by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Radware by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 80,781 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $26.01 on Monday. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

