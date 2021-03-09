Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

RTX stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $76.41. 63,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,497,728. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

