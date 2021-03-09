RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. RealPage reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

RP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Shares of RealPage stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 59,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 160.93 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in RealPage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

