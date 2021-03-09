Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tivity Health (TVTY)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2021 – Tivity Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

2/26/2021 – Tivity Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Tivity Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Tivity Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $27.00.

1/15/2021 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

TVTY opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

