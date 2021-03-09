Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delek US (DK)

Delek US (NYSE: DK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Delek US was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

2/25/2021 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $26.00.

1/26/2021 – Delek US was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

Shares of DK stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

