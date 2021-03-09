Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.

RRGB stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $589.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

