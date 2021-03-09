Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 615,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,734,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.38 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $1,989,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,870.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 759,322 shares of company stock valued at $61,459,082 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

