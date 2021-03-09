Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 736,238 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,742,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $84.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.