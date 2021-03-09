Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of RenaissanceRe worth $49,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.14.

NYSE RNR opened at $165.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.