Render Token (RNDR) Market Cap Achieves $47.77 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $47.77 million and approximately $260,295.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.00789960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00029978 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

