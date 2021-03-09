ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Up 36.3%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares rose 36.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 7,234,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,691,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $948.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 2.62.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $18,978,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

