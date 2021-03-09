Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REGI. BWS Financial increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.09.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.