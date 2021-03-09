Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.00

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 12815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,422 shares of company stock worth $2,007,780. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after acquiring an additional 469,755 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after acquiring an additional 422,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 224,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

