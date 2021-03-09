Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

RPAY opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Repay has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter worth $67,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

