Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt Sells 21,900 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Repligen stock opened at $181.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 221.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.