Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 951,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,181. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $16.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $20,144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,601 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $9,979,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 721,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 667,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

