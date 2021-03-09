RF Industries (RFIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -583.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

