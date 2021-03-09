RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

LON RHIM traded up GBX 98 ($1.28) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,196 ($54.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,924.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,245.02. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 1,419 ($18.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,288 ($56.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.34.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

