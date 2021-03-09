Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Rimini Street alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMNI. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $641.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, CMO David W. Rowe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 189,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $91,667.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,410.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,978 shares of company stock worth $1,533,622. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.