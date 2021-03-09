Ring Energy (REI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REI opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $213.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.42.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.