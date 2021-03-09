RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REDU stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $322.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

