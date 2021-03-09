Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Update

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 485,500 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 28th total of 357,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 138,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

RVSB stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $164.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RVSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

