RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crown by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after acquiring an additional 402,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,601,000 after buying an additional 232,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,108,000 after buying an additional 202,515 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

CCK stock opened at $96.84 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.78.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

