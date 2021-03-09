RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RLI will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after acquiring an additional 100,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RLI by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,122,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in RLI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 338,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RLI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

