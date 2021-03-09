RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 1,587 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,008,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after buying an additional 619,881 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.67. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.