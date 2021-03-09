RMB Capital Management LLC Has $38.60 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $38,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $178.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

