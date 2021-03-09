RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 49,536 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,536 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $99.09 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

